EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Lincoln Recreation Center presents Soul Food & Blues Night on Feb. 7 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. All ages are invited to enjoy food for the soul and a live performance by Mi’Chel Rose. The menu will feature fried chicken, beef tips and rice, loaded mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, yams, greens, cornbread, peach cobbler and tea. The cost is $10 for one-meat plate and $15 for two-meat plate. For more information, visit cstx.gov/lincolncenter.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
College Station High School Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. College Station High School Auditorium. $15 to $20. cshstheatre.com.
2020 Economic Outlook Conference, 8 a.m. Hilton College Station. Hosted by B/CS Chamber of Commerce, the conference is designed to give local business owners a detailed overview of the upcoming year. $85 to $100. www.facebook.com/events/hilton-college-station/2020-economic-outlook-conference/1478098789015102/.
Wellness Wednesdays: Health Fair, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Langford, 1851 Carroll Fancher Way, College Station. Join The Langford and healthcare professionals for an interactive session, booths from various health entities in the area, blood pressure checks and healthy snacks. RSVP to reserve your free seat through Facebook or by calling 979-704-6600.
CLUBS
College Station Morning Lions Club, 7 a.m. Hilton Hotel in College Station. New members are welcome. 219-3400.
Bridge, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Beginners and experienced players are invited. No partner needed. For ages 55+.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Bible study, 9:15 to 10 a.m. (alternating Wednesdays); bingo, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; dominos, noon to 3:30 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
BVAL Wednesday Painters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hobby Lobby classroom. Organized by the Brazos Valley Art League. Anyone is invited to join us to do any artistic craft you choose. Stay for 30 minutes, an hour, or longer. Our members’ activities include painting, creating needle felt art, and drawings. Please join us.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Rotary Club, noon. Phillips Event Center. bryan-rotary.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Tap Dance, 1:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Bryan Municipal Ladies Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., City Course at Phillips Event Center, Bryan. Lacreesha DeFoor, 704-1200.
Heartsaver Pediatric First Aid CRR AED, 5:30 to 8 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. Teaches students to respond to and manage illnesses and injuries in a child or infant in the first few minutes until professional help arrives. Register at 731-1231.
The Noon Gratitude Al-Anon group, noon, A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol. Call 589-2314 for more information.
