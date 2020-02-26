1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Washington-on-the-Brazos Historic State Park is throwing a Texas independence Day Celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Celebrate Texas’ independence where Texas declared its independence. The event will have music, dancers, living historians, firing demonstrations, vendors and more. For a full schedule, visit wheretexasbecametexas.org/events/texas-independence-day-celebration-5/.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Free Income Tax Help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers. Bring Social Security cards, ID and tax documents. See schedule at tinyurl.com/tax4bcs.
CLUBS
College Station Morning Lions Club, 7 a.m. Hilton Hotel in College Station. New members are welcome. 219-3400.
Bridge, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Beginners and experienced players are invited. No partner needed. For ages 55+.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Bible study, 9:15 to 10 a.m. (alternating Wednesdays); bingo, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; dominoes, noon to 3 p.m. (call for info), rock painting, 1 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
BVAL Wednesday Painters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hobby Lobby classroom. Organized by the Brazos Valley Art League. Anyone is invited to join us to do any artistic craft you choose. Stay for 30 minutes, an hour, or longer. Our members’ activities include painting, creating needle felt art, and drawings. Please join us.
Texas Research Ramblers General Meeting, 9:30 a.m. A&M United Methodist Church, College Station. Program: “Questions and Answers About Problems Using FamilySearch.org” presented by Noel Gomillion. Email questions to shelbyrowan@suddenlink so Noel can address them.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Rotary Club, noon. Phillips Event Center. bryan-rotary.org.
Open discussions about fostering and adoption, 7 p.m. A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway. No matter where you are on your foster/adopt journey, everyone is welcomed. Child care available. Call 693-0400 for more information.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Exercise with Friends, 1 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Tap Dance, 1:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Bryan Municipal Ladies Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., City Course at Phillips Event Center, Bryan. Lacreesha DeFoor, 704-1200.
The Noon Gratitude Al-Anon group, noon, A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol. Call 589-2314 for more information.
Adults with ADHD Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church Annex Building, 4203 Texas 6 S., College Station. Katherine Jahnke at 209-0421 or brazosvalleychadd@gmail.com.
