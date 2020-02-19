1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is hosting a President’s Day event: “From George Washington to Donald Trump: A Headlong History of the Presidency” on Friday at 6:30 p.m. H.W. Brands discusses those who have occupied the office of president the past two centuries. For more information, visit bush41.org/events.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Free income tax help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station.
MSC OPAS presents The Play That Goes Wrong, 7:30 p.m. Rudder Auditorium. A comedic mystery Broadway show. $30 to $90. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
Circus España, 7:30 p.m. 1901 S. Texas Ave., Bryan. A circus show under the big top. Fun for the whole family with acrobats, daredevils, clowns, jugglers and more during the 90-minute show. $8 for children, $20 for adults. circusespana.yapsody.com.
Meet the Candidates, 6:30 p.m. The Queen Theatre. Hosted by Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station. Learn more about the issues with candidates in the March 3 primary election. www.facebook.com/events/the-queen-theatre/meet-the-candidates/1061586360878976.
DRAGgieland 2020, 8 to 10 p.m. Rudder Theatre. A drag show featuring Ru Paul’s Drag Race Monique Heart. $18. allevents.in/college%20station/draggieland-2020/200018616304957.
CLUBS
Bridge, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Beginners and experienced players are invited. No partner needed. For ages 55+.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Bible study, 9:15 to 10 a.m. (alternating Wednesdays); bingo, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; dominoes, noon to 3 p.m. (call for info), rock painting, 1 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
BVAL Wednesday Painters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hobby Lobby classroom. Organized by the Brazos Valley Art League. Anyone is invited to join us to do any artistic craft you choose. Stay for 30 minutes, an hour or longer. Our members’ activities include painting, creating needle felt art, and drawings. Please join us.
Exploring History Lunch Lecture, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Program: “Texas Law History” by Phil Banks. Free lecture. Lunch is $7 and will be served at 11:30 a.m. Register for lunch at rectrac.cstx.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html or call 764-6371.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Rotary Club, noon. Phillips Event Center. bryan-rotary.org.
Open discussions about fostering and adoption, 7 p.m. A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway. No matter where you are on your foster/adopt journey, everyone is welcomed. Child care available. Call 693-0400 for more information.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Nutrition Education, 11 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Newborn Care, 6 to 9 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. This course teaches techniques to assist expectant mothers and fathers with skills needed to make breastfeeding easier. Feeding patterns, comfort strategies, homes safety, diapering and more are discussed in this informative course. Register: 731-1231.
Exercise with Friends, 1 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Tap Dance, 1:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Bryan Municipal Ladies Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., City Course at Phillips Event Center, Bryan. Lacreesha DeFoor, 704-1200.
The Noon Gratitude Al-Anon group, noon, A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol. Call 589-2314 for more information.
Bariatric surgery support group, noon to 1 p.m. St. Joseph Professional Building, Suite 140. Open to all patients who have had gastric bypass, the gastric sleeve or lap band. 821-7329.
