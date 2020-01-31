Earlier this month, the College Station school board approved the 2020-2021 calendar, with the first day of school set for Tuesday, Aug. 18.
A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School will graduate on Friday, May 28, 2021, and College View High School’s commencement will happen on May 27.
The calendar also includes a week-long Thanksgiving break Nov. 23-27, winter break Dec. 21-Jan. 5, spring break March 15-19 and a Good Friday holiday on April 2.
College Station Chief Academic Officer Penny Tramel explained students will not get the Monday following Easter as a holiday due to the state’s testing schedule, which has students beginning STAAR testing Tuesday, April 6.
The spring break, she said, is aligned with Texas A&M, and the calendar will not include an October fall break, noting 54% of more than 4,000 respondents in the calendar survey voted against the fall break.
The calendar had 4,060 respondents in the categories of parents, teachers, staff members, students and community members. Some people could have voted in multiple categories, such as a district employee also voting as a parent or community member.
Each group had a majority vote for calendar option B, which was unanimously approved Jan. 21. In total, 80.4% of respondents voted in favor of calendar B, compared to 19.6% who voted for calendar A.
