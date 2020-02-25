A group that has been described as “astonishing” with “deep reserves of virtuosity and irrepressible dramatic instinct” will perform in concert Tuesday night as part of the Friends of Chamber Music series.
The Calidore String Quartet will perform an all-Beethoven program at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the acoustically amazing sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan. The concert is free, and no tickets are needed. Free child care is provided, and a reception will follow the concert.
Jeffrey Myers, violin; Ryan Meehan, violin; Jeremy Berry, viola; and Estelle Choi, cello, comprise the Calidore String Quartet. The quartet is celebrating its 10th anniversary as well as Beethoven’s 250th birthday by performing Beethoven quartets in venues around the world.
According to its biography, “The Calidore has given world premieres of works by Caroline Shaw, Hannah Lash, Mark-Anthony Turnage, and Benjamin Dean Taylor. Its collaborations with esteemed artists and ensembles include Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Joshua Bell, David Shifrin, Inon Barnatan, Paul Coletti, David Finckel, Wu Han, Paul Neubauer, Ronald Leonard, and Paul Watkins among others.
“The Calidore has collaborated and studied closely with the Emerson Quartet and Quatuor Ébène, and has also studied with David Finckel, Andre Roy, Arnold Steinhardt, Günter Pichler, Guillaume Sutre, Paul Coletti and Ronald Leonard, among others.”
The Calidore String Quartet achieved world notice by winning the $100,000 grand prize of the 2016 M-Prize Chamber Arts Competition. It received the 2018 Avery Fisher Career Grant and a 2017 Lincoln Center Award for Emerging Artists. The Calidore String Quartet was the first North American ensemble to win the Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship. It has been named a BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist and is currently in residence with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s Bowers Program.
Tuesday’s all-Beethoven program will include Quartet in D Major, Op. 18, No. 3; Grosse Fuge in B-flat Major, Op. 133; and Quartet in F Major, Op. 59, No. 1, Razumovsky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.