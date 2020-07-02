A Calvert man was arrested Tuesday in Bryan in connection to a June 17 burglary in College Station, authorities said.
According to College Station police, officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Holleman Drive early June 17 on the report of a burglary. The resident said a 9mm handgun, magazines and ammunition, as well as several electronics, were missing. The victim said his roommate’s bedroom window had been broken by a cinder block.
Officers analyzed security footage and identified Quinton Jerome Williams, 28, authorities said.
Williams is charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and theft of a firearm, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $75,000 bond.
