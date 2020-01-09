Republican primary candidates for Brazos County Sheriff and 272nd District Court Judge spoke at a Wednesday lunchtime forum held by the Republican Women of Brazos Valley.
Four candidates — two for each position — each spoke for eight minutes at the College Station Hilton before about 75 attendees, including several local officials and candidates.
Brazos County Jail Administrator Wayne Dicky and Bryan Police Department Sgt. Jason James are vying for the Republican nomination to replace longtime county sheriff Chris Kirk. James said school safety, community engagement and technological advancements are hallmarks of his campaign. Dicky’s remarks centered around mental health services for those in the justice system, and he also called for a council to gather public safety stakeholders and prepare for growth in the area in the years ahead.
Assistant Brazos County District Attorney John Brick and litigation attorney George “Jerrell” Wise are the two candidates for the Republican nomination to replace Travis Bryan III as the 272nd District Court judge.
Brick noted that he just completed five years as the chief prosecutor assigned to the 85th District Court. He said that his years of trial experience equips him well to serve as a judge and expressed a passion for ensuring that everyone has a fair trial.
Wise shared about mentors who helped him navigate pivotal points in his career, which began with six years in Mesquite as a patrol officer. He said that his work as a prosecutor, defense attorney and civil litigator has prepared him to serve as a judge in Brazos County.
Dicky, who has been Brazos County’s jail administrator since 1997, began working as a jail officer in 1986. Dicky said that he wants to “grow and expand” existing programs that help people improve their lives once out of jail, such as the nascent Facilities Maintenance Program, which helps inmates learn skills to help with employment prospects.
“If we can address those needs, it makes our community safer,” he said.
Dicky noted that some estimates say that about 40% of those in the Brazos County jail have, or have had, some kind of mental health diagnosis. Dicky described that as a crisis for the local community and called for strategies to address mental health challenges.
“I think we’ve got to reduce the stigma for obtaining care for mental health,” Dicky said. “Brazos County is a great community. … There are some things that we have to be prepared for and to address in order to maintain that safety and quality of life we’ve all come to expect.”
James, who works currently as BPD sergeant leading the neighborhood enforcement team, said he came to the Bryan Police Department in the late 1990s. He told attendees that observing, and being part of, the local community’s response to the Nov. 18, 1999 Bonfire collapse was what made him want to make the Brazos Valley his long-term home.
“I realized that this is a unique community. I got to see law enforcement working together. ... First responders, business owners and the community — everybody came in and they were helping,” James said.
James said he has a passion for Special Olympics and Down syndrome-related volunteer work. He said his current role at the Bryan Police Department has him engaged in community endeavors, something he intends to build on as the county’s sheriff.
“That’s where we want to focus the sheriff’s office — out in the community,” James said. “We want to see those deputies out there making those contacts with the public so we can build relationships, because that’s how we’re going to reduce crime.”
Bryan-born Brick told attendees that he graduated from South Texas College of Law in Houston in 2002. He said that he and his wife, Jamee, wanted to come back to the Brazos Valley, and did so in 2004. He then joined the county district attorney’s office, where he has prosecuted a variety of felony cases, including capital murder, drug possession and child abuse.
“The experience I’ve got on felony criminal cases is very important in running a court,” Brick said, and added that he has served in a variety of capacities within the DA office.
“First and foremost, [judges] are there to ensure a fair trial — they want to make everyone feel like they had a fair shake and had their day in court — and that’s what I want to do. I want to bring that to the court,” Brick said.
Wise, a member of the Texas A&M class of 1999, currently works as a senior litigation attorney with the Daniel Stark Law Firm in Bryan. Wise said he has tried cases in state and federal courts across Texas. He said that to him, the most important traits for a judge are life experience and strength of character.
“By knowing your character, you can know how you’re going to sit on the bench and administer justice,” Wise said.
Wise said of his six years as a patrol officer in Mesquite that he had “the greatest job in the world” and that there is “nothing better” than being a first responder. Wise said that Justice of the Peace Ken Blackington encouraged him to go to law school, become an attorney and, eventually, run for district court judge. He went to law school at the University of Houston.
The last day to register to vote and be eligible to participate in the March 3 primary is Feb. 3. Early voting opens on Feb. 18. The general election will take place Nov. 3.
