A Bryan church was damaged Thursday afternoon after the driver of a car lost control and crashed into the building.
The vehicle traveled through the parking lot of the New Beginnings church off East 29th Street before jumping a curb and crashing into the building.
Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital after the accident. The extent of the driver’s injuries were not known.
Police were investigating Thursday afternoon and no other details were released.
