The Texas Independence Day Celebration at the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site this weekend is a free, two-day living history event on its 300-acre site.
The event will include live music with both current and period-style performances on two stages; demonstrations on knitting, weaving, quilting; storytelling; Texas Army camp reenactments; the Dr. Balthasar Medicine Show; a Punch & Judy puppet show; and an open house by The Descendants of the Texas Declaration Signers.
Visitors also will be able to watch demonstrations from the Convention of 1836, including debates, decisions and correspondence. Attendees can meet the “delegates” of the Convention and learn more about the signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence inside Independence Hall.
Activities throughout the park include a Texian Village of arts and crafts, food trucks, a Kids History Zone and a book signing with Betsy Wagner.
Hours for the event are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to
3 p.m. Sunday.
On-site shuttles and parking are also free Saturday and Sunday. Updates on the event’s schedule can be found at wheretexasbecametexas.org/.
