The U.S. Census Bureau will be holding a job fair next week in search of workers for this year’s census.
The job fair will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan. Full- and part-time positions are available.
Local census takers can make up to $18 per hour and receive reimbursement for work-related mileage and expenses, according to the U.S. Census Bureau website.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.
