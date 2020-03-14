Households will be receiving Census Bureau mail through Friday with information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, over the phone or by mail.
Census Day, which is observed nationwide, is April 1. Respondents must say where they live as of April 1 when filling out information.
The data from the census helps determine how the to distribute more than $675 billion in federal funds to communities across the country every year, according to the city of Bryan website.
The census requires people to provide information on where they live, the type of home they live in, their phone number, the name, gender, birthdate and race of each person and the relationship between each person in the home.
If someone calls or visits a home saying they are a Census worker, they will present an ID badge with their name, photo and a Department of Commerce watermark and expiration date, a bag and Census Bureau-issued electronic device with a Census logo and only work between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. They will never ask for a Social Security number, banking or payment information.
The website also said that students should count themselves where they live most of the time, not at their parents’ home. Similarly, parents with joint custody of a child should count the children where they live the most. According to earlier reporting in The Eagle, students who live on campus are already counted by their university or college.
According to an October article in The Eagle, if the Bryan-College Station metro area exceeds 200,000 residents, it will become a Transportation Management Area. The classification could mean the Brazos County would gain an additional $4 million annually for transportation projects.
Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Director Daniel Rudge said in the October article that while Brazos County’s population was more than 194,000 in the 2010 census, with the urban area adding up 171,345, Rudge said the Blinn College and Texas A&M University student body was undercounted by about 20%.
For more information or to fill out the Census, visit 2020census.gov.
