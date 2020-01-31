Air monitoring equipment used Thursday shows “no risk to public health and the environment” near the site of Wednesday’s fatal oil well fire in Burleson County.
According to a Thursday update issued to local media by Chesapeake Energy Corporation spokesman Gordon Pennoyer, the well fire near Deanville has been extinguished, and air monitoring equipment shows the public is not at risk. Company emergency response personnel and outside well control specialists continue to work to secure the well.
The fire initially occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a well site off County Road 127 between Deanville and Frenstat. The press release notes that workover operations were underway at the time.
One contractor was killed by the fire, and three injured workers were taken to Houston and Austin area hospitals via helicopter. The identities and conditions of the injured have not been released.
