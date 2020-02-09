Chesapeake Energy reported a tank rupture in Brazos County early Saturday.
According to Chesapeake Energy spokesman Gordon Pennoyer, an oil tank located on a Chesapeake well site in Brazos County ruptured early Saturday. No fire nor injuries were reported.
The incident is being investigated, Pennoyer stated in an email to The Eagle.
Chesapeake Energy made local headlines last month when a well belonging to the company in Burleson County exploded, killing three contractors and injuring a fourth. That incident also remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.