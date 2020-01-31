A second person has died from injuries related to an oil well fire in Burleson County this week.
In a statement Friday, Chesapeake Energy Corp. spokesman Gordon Pennoyer announced the death of a second person from Wednesday’s fire. One of three injured contractors died Thursday at a hospital, Pennoyer's statement said.
The well fire started around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday along County Road 127 near Deanville. One worker died Wednesday afternoon, and three people were taken to hospitals in Houston and Austin. Two are continuing to receive treatment in hospitals.
The company did not identify the names of the contractors injured and killed.
