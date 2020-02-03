A third person has died from injuries related to an oil well fire in Burleson County last Wednesday.
Chesapeake Energy Corp. spokesman Gordon Pennoyer released a statement Monday morning that the contractor died from injuries sustained in the incident, which remains under investigation.
The company has not identified the workers injured or killed in the blast. The well fire started around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday along County Road 127 near Deanville. One worker died Wednesday afternoon; the second worker died Thursday evening.
Linda Milanovich, the mother of Windell Beddingfield, who was killed in the blast last week, filed a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction against Chesapeake Energy Corp.
The lawsuit, which asks Chesapeake to preserve all evidence such as safety warnings, photographs and videotape and OSHA records, was filed in Burleson County late Friday.
