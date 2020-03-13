CHI St. Joseph Health has canceled its annual Gran Fondo Ride fundraiser.
The event was scheduled for March 22.
Event organizers said in a statement that participants who had registered for the fifth annual ride would be receiving more information.
For more information, visit GranFondoBCS.com.
