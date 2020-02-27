CHI St. Joseph Health: Women's, pediatric services relocating to College Station

CHI St. Joseph Health announced Wednesday afternoon that it will move its women’s and pediatric services from Bryan Regional Hospital to its College Station location this summer.
Theron Park, president and CEO of CHI St. Joseph Health, said in an interview that the move is designed to give St. Joseph more space for neonatal, obstetric and pediatric care in the Brazos Valley as the area’s population continues to grow.
“The first part of our mission is that we care for everyone in our community,” Park said. “We care for the poor and the vulnerable, every socioeconomic status, and we serve the nine-county Brazos Valley area. What we’re able to do is to provide additional access to care, because this particular unit and facility is larger than what we had in Bryan.”
The services will be located at 1604 Rock Prairie Road, in the location previously known as College Station Medical Center. Physicians and other medical professionals at St. Joseph will move their practices to College Station, Park said.
According to a press release, women’s services at CHI St. Joseph Health includes labor and delivery, post-partum, nursery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), in-pediatric care and gynecological services. CHI St. Joseph Health is comprised of five hospitals across the Brazos Valley.
After St. Joseph acquired the College Station Medical Center on Aug. 1, officials spent time evaluating how to best use the facility, according to Park. Park said the decision was made through a process that involved input from medical staff and stakeholders.
“It’s a big change. We wanted to take awhile to make sure this was a good decision. At the end of the day, I think this is a really good decision for St. Joseph and for the Brazos Valley,” Park said. Costs are expected to be minimal, he said, though some additional equipment will be purchased.
Park said that there is no immediate plan for the space currently used in Bryan; he anticipates that “in the long run,” the vacated space in Bryan will be used for additional cardiac, trauma, oncology and other services offered by St. Joseph.
“What we’ve heard today as we’ve been communicating this is a lot of positive feedback. I think people are excited,” Park said. “As we think about how health care should be delivered in the Brazos Valley, this is an exciting change that supports that.”
