Nearly 70 young people were led through the hall of CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan on Saturday morning for a dose of reality.
The group — comprised of drivers ages 15 to 25 who have been issued a traffic citation in Brazos County or who have been charged with a misdemeanor such as driving while in possession of alcohol — toured the hospital’s trauma center and morgue as part of Reality Education for Drivers, or RED. The seminar provides attendees with traffic statistics, safety facts, nonfictional anecdotes and direct exposure to real consequences of crashes.
“We can give them resources, tools and real-life stories,” said MaryJo Prince, RED program coordinator with AgriLife’s Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition. “We help them show what could happen just by making a few great choices.”
The course focuses on five high-risk components for young drivers: speeding, impairment, distracted driving, lack of seatbelts and drowsiness.
“Teens tend to take risks because they have not had the life experiences [to] look ahead,” Prince said.
When a young person in Brazos County faces a judge, an option is often given to complete a few hours of community service in lieu of other punishment. The young offenders may spend time at a local nonprofit, or they can take the day-long class at CHI St. Joseph’s, which is hosted by the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition. The class is held every six weeks, and CHI St. Joseph Hospital staff members assist by volunteering their time.
One helicopter paramedic talked to the students standing in the trauma center on Saturday, listing off instances in which he dealt with teenagers killed in drunken driving collisions. Emergency room technician Mark Meyer led a tour through the ER and down into the morgue, where he talked about what the students’ friends and family members could endure if they made decisions to drive drunk or distracted
“This is something I’m very passionate about,” he said. “I do this because I want kids to make better choices.”
Some people will still come away thinking nothing can happen to them, Meyer noted, but many do appear to be affected.
“A lot of them are very somber and pay attention,” he said. “You do have some who put on a big front, but usually when we get to the morgue, that show is put away, because, that is a really [serious] place to be talked to. ... I can see it affects some students who realize. ‘Hey, it could really be me.’ I can tell by the expression on their faces when I’ve really made a difference.”
Meyer mentioned that he has seen a former RED attendee come into his ER on a backboard and with broken bones long after attending the course.
“That [former] student said to me, ‘Mr. Meyer, I screwed up.’ ”
Blinn College student Lauren Jenkins, 18, attended Saturday’s class, having recently received a citation during a traffic stop. She said she felt this program could be beneficial for people her age to attend, even when not mandated by a judge, adding that she learned to consider aspects of safety and consequences she hadn’t before.
“Part of the reason I don’t wear seat belts when I should is because my [family member] didn’t wear a seatbelt when she was in an accident, and she told me it was because of that, that she lived,” Jenkins said. “But I learned today that you do have a greater chance of dying if you don’t wear a seat belt.”
The five-hour class counts for 10 hours of volunteer credit hours, said Prince, and is also open for parents to attend with younger teens. The program is regularly recommended and supported by College Station Municipal Court Judge Ed Spillane, College Station Teen Court coordinator Mike Mullen, and Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Kenny Elliott.
For information on the program, visit brazosvalleyinjuryprevention.tamu.edu.
