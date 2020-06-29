The Bryan City Council will consider approving the creation of a new nonprofit organization — which would oversee the city’s tourism initiatives — in a special meeting on Thursday, according to an agenda posted this afternoon.
The proposed 501(c)(6) destination marketing organization to be known as Destination Bryan comes after College Station City Council voted unanimously to terminate its participation in the Experience Bryan College Station funding agreement with Bryan.
Destination Bryan would be separate from the city of Bryan. The goal, the agenda summary states, is for the organization to be operational by Aug. 1.
College Station officials said earlier this month that jobs will be offered to all 12 full-time Experience Bryan College Station employees, with a plan to have anyone who accepts offers on board in College Station by Aug. 1.
On June 22, the Experience Bryan College Station board of directors approved a motion to begin dissolving Experience Bryan College Station with a completion date of Sept. 30. All six College Station representatives voted in favor of the motion, with Bryan’s two representatives voting against it and a Texas A&M representative voting “present,” according to the Bryan council agenda summary.
The certificate of formation for Destination Bryan that the City Council will consider Thursday would appoint Mike Gentry to serve as the organizer and registered agent for the new nonprofit. After considering the certificate of formation, the council will consider the appointment of three individuals to serve as the initial board of directors for Destination Bryan.
Council members will also consider a contract not to exceed $38.2 million at the Thursday meeting for design-build services in connection with the creation of a sports and event center and amphitheater at the new Travis Bryan Midtown Park on Villa Maria Road.
For more information, visit bryantx.gov.
