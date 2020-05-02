City of Bryan buildings will start reopening to the public on a limited basis beginning Monday.
Residents are still encouraged, according to a city press release, to conduct business remotely when possible. City building visitors must remain at least 6 feet apart from other people and will be asked to complete a questionnaire before accessing the facilities.
Opening soon:
The Municipal Office Building will be open to the public for certain in-person services, including development services, starting Monday. The vital statistics office is still closed to in-person visits until further notice, but can be reached online or by phone at 979-209-5007. Fiscal services will not accept in-person payments at this time, but people can pay by phone at 979-209-5080.
The Municipal Services Center will open to the public Monday. Residents are still asked to call the Public Works Call Center at 979-209-5900 to report issues.
The police department’s lobby will open to the public Monday.
The cemetery office will open to the public on Monday.
The Bryan Animal Center will be open for regular hours beginning Tuesday. Appointments must be made ahead of time by calling 979-209-5260.
The Municipal Court building will open to the public May 11. Until then, questions should be directed to 979-209-5400.
The Parks and Recreation offices will open to the public May 11. Registration is available online or by phone at 979-209-5528.
Remaining closed:
The BTU Office lobby is closed to the public until further notice. There is a 24-hour payment kiosk and BTU’s drive-through is open during business hours.
Coulter Field, all fire stations, city pools, splash pads, pavilions, the Bryan Tennis Center and the Neal Recreation Center will remain closed until further notice.
More information on how to conduct business with the city remotely is available at bryantx.gov.
