Officials from the city of Bryan will be distributing 1,000 free meals on Friday to community residents who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The distribution will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Meals will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis to people in a drive-thru format. Residents wanting a meal must remain in their vehicles. Up to two meals per vehicle will be provided, city officials said in a statement.
The meals are provided from Bryan restaurants, including All the Kinds Men, Caffé Capri, Casa Rodriguez, Chicken Oil Co., Madden's and Ronin Farm and Restaurant.
Gates open at 11 a.m. Drivers must enter the Brazos Center parking lot from Briarcrest Drive.
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil
A member of a cultural center wears a mask to protect himself against the spread of the new coronavirus, as he donates food for poor families in Turano favela, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The governors of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the states hardest hit by the virus, have banned public gatherings, closed schools and businesses and called for strict social distancing. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Silvia Izquierdo
APTOPIX Koreas Defector's Election
Thae Yong Ho, former North Korean diplomat, who defected to South Korea in 2016 and a candidate of the main opposition United Future Party, wipes his tear after he was certain to secure victory in the parliamentary elections in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Thae on Thursday won a constituency seat in South Korea's parliamentary elections, the first such achievement among tens of thousands of North Koreans who have fled their authoritarian, impoverished homeland. (Shin Jun-hee/Yonhap via AP)
Shin Jun-hee
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany
A stand up paddler cruises on the river Main with the buildings of the banking district in background in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, the day when German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the government's further measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Greece
A man wearing a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, walks backdropped by the ancient Acropolis hill and the city of Athens, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Greek officials are cautioning against early talk of lifting the country's lockdown, noting that any measures will have to be very seriously weighed and the effects of restrictions being eased abroad studied. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
Carmen Castellanos, 54, wears a protective face mask and face shield as she makes change for a client holding her hand through a protective sheet of plastic hanging over the counter, at El Foquito, the hardware and electric supply store she owns with her brother in the Benito Juarez district of Mexico City, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Benito Juarez this week decorated statues with protective face masks, as police trucks circulated playing a recorded message calling for anyone who leaves the house to wear a mask, to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Peru
Matias Sinarahua, 7, cries before doctor Leslei Montoro takes draws blood for a new coronavirus fast test, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Peruvians can call a telephone number to report that they have COVID-19 symptoms and the state organized medical brigades will visit and do rapid tests to confirm or rule out new infections. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
APTOPIX Belgium Bluebell Forest
The sun begins to rise through trees as Bluebells, also known as wild Hyacinth, bloom in the Hallerbos forest in Halle, Belgium, on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Bluebells are particularly associated with ancient woodland where it can dominate the forest floor to produce carpets of violet–blue flowers. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Virginia Mayo
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Ecuador
Provincial government workers build coffins to be donated to poor families needing to bury loved ones who died of COVID-19, in Tabacundo, Ecuador, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Dolores Ochoa
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak France
A healthcare worker puts on protective gloves in order to assist a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Joseph Imbert Hospital Center in Arles, southern France, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mideast Iran
Volunteers wearing face masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, sew face masks, as a guitarist plays guitar for volunteers, at the Hafez theatre hall in downtown Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Chile
A city worker sprays disinfectant while a man sleeps on a bench in the Plaza de Armas in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A woman who has tested positive for the new coronavirus broke her mandatory quarantine on Wednesday and visited the Plaza de Armas to "stretch her legs" she said. The 49-year-old woman, a Peruvian national and resident in Chile, was detained by police while resting on a bench in the plaza, accompanied by her son and his girlfriend. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Chile
A woman waves to a city worker dressed in a hazmat suit as he disinfects the streets in her neighborhood as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
Health workers react as people applaud from their nearby houses in support of the medical staff that are working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak at the Jimenez Diaz Foundation University hospital in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Spain has eased this week the conditions of Europe's strictest lockdown, allowing manufacturing, construction and other nonessential activity in an attempt to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Venezuela
A woman sits inside a tent set up to do rapid tests for the new coronavirus, at the entrance of a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Ariana Cubillos
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Venezuela
A man wears a face mask with a smile, to protect himself from the spread of the new coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Ariana Cubillos
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Uruguay
Passengers on the Australian cruise ship name Greg Mortimer gesture heart signs as they arrive to port on their way to the international airport in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The ship has been anchored off Uruguay's coast since March 27 with more than half its passengers and crew infected with the new coronavirus, according to authorities. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Matilde Campodonico
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Michigan
Dawn Perreca protests on the front steps of the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Illinois
Chicago Police officer Cheryl Clark, right, greets co-workers while she is waiting to get vital PPE from the World Vision in Chicago, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. One of Chicago's first responders World Vision is supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) for hundreds of members in the Chicago Police and Fire Departments and the Cook County Sheriff's Office at the World Vision Storehouse. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Peru
Maria Teresa Carrillo, 87, rests in a bed as Doctor Leslei Montoro, left, and her colleague Doctor Carolina Quiroz, check a sample for a new coronavirus fast test, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Peruvians can call a telephone number to report that they have COVID-19 symptoms and the state organized medical brigades will visit and do rapid tests to confirm or rule out new infections. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak New Mexico
Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase gives an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state as New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, left, listens during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool)
Eddie Moore
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain
People space out to observe social distancing, on the Millennium Bridge backdropped by St Paul's Cathedral in London, during the lockdown to try and stop the spread of coronavirus, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The British government is promising to test thousands of nursing home residents and staff for the new coronavirus, as it faces criticism for failing to count care-home deaths in its tally of victims. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Business Fallout
A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a closed children's clothing store in the Hispanic, Little Village in Chicago, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The first U.S. economic indicators to capture the devastation brought on by the pandemic have begun to arrive, showing a plunge in retail sales exceeding what happened during the economic crisis a decade ago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
Siblings Julio Cesar, left, and Carmen Castellanos wear face masks as they wait for customers behind a protective sheet of plastic hanging over the counter in El Foquito, the hardware and electric supply store they own in the Benito Juarez district of Mexico City, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The Castellanos family used their hardware skills and supplies to hand-make more than 100 face shields which they donated to medical staff at two hospitals in the capital. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil
Manicurist Leticia Machado, 31, who has seven children, sits at her home during the new coronavirus pandemic in Turano favela, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Machado and her husband, who is an informal worker, receive donations of food from a cultural center and residents of the favela, because they don't have work since the quarantine started in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Silvia Izquierdo
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak California Daily Life
People keep their distance as they exercise outside of a closed La Jolla beach Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
