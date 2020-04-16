Officials from the city of Bryan will be distributing 1,000 free meals on Friday to community residents who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distribution will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Meals will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis to people in a drive-thru format. Residents wanting a meal must remain in their vehicles. Up to two meals per vehicle will be provided, city officials said in a statement.

The meals are provided from Bryan restaurants, including All the Kinds Men, Caffé Capri, Casa Rodriguez, Chicken Oil Co., Madden's and Ronin Farm and Restaurant.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Drivers must enter the Brazos Center parking lot from Briarcrest Drive. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.