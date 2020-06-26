A&M campus mask

The city of Bryan is accepting feedback from residents about whether masks should be required in businesses. 

The four-question online survey comes after College Station Mayor Karl Mooney signed an emergency order requiring face masks in businesses late Thursday night, after the city’s council members expressed unanimous support for such a requirement at their Thursday meeting. College Station’s order goes into effect on Monday at 6 a.m. 

In a Tweet promoting the survey, the city of Bryan said that it is important for everyone to do what they can to help slow the spread of COVID-19, given the recent spike in the number of cases in Brazos County. 

“This includes wearing masks where social distancing isn’t possible,” the Tweet reads. “You wearing a mask protects others & others wearing a mask protects you.” 

Survey takers must register to ensure they are Bryan residents. To give feedback and learn more, visit https://polco.us/n/res/vote/bryan-tx/covid-19-safety-measures

