The city of Bryan is accepting feedback from residents about whether masks should be required in businesses.
In a Tweet promoting the survey, the city of Bryan said that it is important for everyone to do what they can to help slow the spread of COVID-19, given the recent spike in the number of cases in Brazos County.
“This includes wearing masks where social distancing isn’t possible,” the Tweet reads. “You wearing a mask protects others & others wearing a mask protects you.”
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Collegeiate High School
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.