The city of Bryan officially owns the Phillips Event Center, following unanimous approval from council members on Monday to accept the donation from the now-former owner Wallace Phillips.
The seven-acre tract includes the 26,500-square-foot clubhouse, which has a 2,200-square-foot porch area, a 6,620-square-foot wrap-around balcony and a carport. Amenities include six tennis courts, a 4,000-square-foot swimming pool, a 4,200-square foot auxiliary building and a 3,200-square-foot maintenance/cart barn. In March, the property was appraised at $5.8 million.
During a special council meeting and in an interview following it, Mayor Andrew Nelson continued to express his gratitude to Phillips for the donation.
“It’s wonderful to have this asset for the city,” Nelson said. “It might be less expensive than typical city buildings, because it does bring in revenue. … It’s an amazing opportunity for the city of Bryan and a very generous gift from Mr. Phillips.”
Nelson said the city will be analyzing how much money the center can potentially make.
At the same meeting, council members unanimously approved the purchase of three tracts of land, equaling about five acres, adjacent to the driving range at the City Course at Phillips Event Center. The first tract of just over four acres includes a portion of the driving range for a purchase price of $600,000. The property was appraised at $655,000 in March, according to the council agenda. The two smaller tracts are .31 acres and .04 acres and front Camelot Drive. The city’s cost for all three was $665,000.
In total, Bryan is being donated and purchasing property at an appraised value of nearly $6.5 million for $665,000, according to the council agenda.
Phillips will continue to run day-to-day operations, schedule events, maintain the property and hire employees. The city will pay a $12,500-per-month management fee for the event center, in addition to the $8,333-per-month management fee it pays for the golf course, according to Monday’s agenda.
The Phillips Group, of which Phillips is the sole member, retained mineral rights, inclusive of water rights, to all the property. However, Nelson said an amendment to the water supply and use agreement that passed Monday ensures that the city is permitted to continue using a water well on the golf course property for the area.
Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said the water supply and use agreement saves the city money.
All funding for both the management agreement and for the purchase of property will come from the city’s general fund, Walker said. For the management agreement, Walker said the city is going to set up a separate account that will be funded from the general fund to cover operating costs of the management agreement.
Monday’s donation and purchases follow Phillips’ 2017 donation of the 107-acre City Course at the Phillips Event Center, which helped set the wheels in motion for the regional park project at the former municipal golf course on Villa Maria Road.
Nelson said Phillips originally retained the property on the south end of the golf course — including a section of the driving range that the city purchased on Monday — in 2017 with the intention to build condos, before his more recent decision to sell the land to the city and donate the event center.
In a written comment that was read during the public comment portion of the meeting, Mark Haven, president of the Brazos Golf Association, said the organization supports the purchase of land so that the full length of the driving range would be restored, and said the association was excited about the donation as well. Bryan resident John Miller’s comments in the meeting addressed his concern about the timing of the purchase, considering the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Monday’s meeting, the council also approved the creation of a Special Economic Development Grant Program and the allocation of CARES Act funds. The grant program is made possible with the reallocation of $150,000 in 2019 Community Development Block Grant funds from Housing Assistance to the Special Economic Development Grant Program.
Council members also approved of the staff recommendation to allocate 70% of the $494,864 of CDBG CARES Act funds to the Special Economic Development Grant Program and 30% to public service agencies.
The reallocation of $75,000 in 2019 HOME Funds from Housing Assistance to a new Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program was also approved in the same motion. Eligible applicants are people who lost their jobs or had reductions of income due to reduced work hours.
City staff members estimate, according to the agenda, that the approved changes could mean the city will assist up to 15 businesses with small business grants, up to 12 agencies with funding needs including utilities and rent, and 15 families with tenant-based rental assistance.
Community Development Department Manager Alsie Bond said she hopes applications for relief funds can be available by June, but said it is dependent on how quickly the Department of Housing and Urban Development approves the proposal.
“There’s going to be additional funding available, and it goes to low and moderate income primarily in our community,” Bond said. “Hopefully, these funds will help reduce the negative impact of coronavirus on our small businesses, as well as all of our families.”
For more information on Monday’s special council meeting, visit bryantx.gov/channel16.
