Climate, the coal industry and health will be addressed at Tuesday’s virtual panel discussion and documentary screening, prompted by the potential reopening of the Gibbons Creek Generation Station.
In May, the general manager of Bryan Texas Utilities said that recent reports that the coal-fired Gibbons Creek Generation Station in Grimes County could reopen are premature since the plant owner — Texas Municipal Power Agency, which includes the cities of Bryan, Garland, Denton and Greenville — still is in negotiations with a potential buyer.
Today’s online event is free and will include the screening of the 30-minute documentary Fighting Goliath: Texas Coal Wars, followed by a panel discussion with Texas A&M professor Andrew Dessler; Jim Hand, retired executive and mining engineer with Exxon/Mobil; and Natalie Johnson, A&M associate professor of environmental and occupational health.
According to the event description on Eventbrite, more information about petitions and background on Gibbons Creek Generation Station will be emailed to anyone who signs up to attend.
The viewing and panel discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 8:30 p.m.
To sign up and get information on how to view the presentation, go to fightinggoliath.eventbrite.com.
