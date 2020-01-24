College Station City Council members approved a $1.2 million contract with Paymentus Corporation on Thursday, which will replace the former third-party system for online utility payments, Click2Gov.
The city terminated its contract with Click2Gov due to a data breach that city officials learned about in November, when an investigation into the issue was launched. That investigation ended this month. The $1.2 million contract with Paymentus is about $48,000 more expensive than the contract with Click2Gov was.
About 11,000 of the city’s approximately 45,000 utility customers received letters this month saying their information may have been exposed during the breach, but Assistant City Manager Jeff Kersten said that does not mean that all 11,000 people were definitely affected.
The letters, which were mailed Jan. 17, contain an explanation, instructions and a list of additional resources.
Kersten said Paymentus should be more secure than Click2Gov was. While the new system will take two or three months to implement, Kersten said the city is trying to make it available “as soon as we can.”
“Our goal is to get something in place that is going to provide a better level of security and make sure that we can also provide the customer service that our customers are looking for as well,” he said.
For additional information about the incident and how to prevent fraud and theft, visit cstx.gov/ucs. Anyone with questions can call a dedicated utility payment assistance line at 833-991-1542.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, council members directed staff to begin drafting an ordinance to regulate short-term rental housing. Council members expressed an interest in the ordinance containing information about how to collect required hotel occupancy taxes, the implementation of safety regulations and inspections and an outlined registration process.
The council also approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to conduct an assessment of the city’s hotel and tourism market to identify opportunities to increase hotel occupancy tax revenues.
For more information on Thursday’s meeting, visit blog.cstx.gov.
