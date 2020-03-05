American Momentum Bank has completed its acquisition of Security Star Bancshares Inc. and its subsidiary, Security Bank, the company announced this week.
With the merger, the College Station-based American Momentum Bank has more than $2.6 billion in assets and $360 million in capital, according to the announcement.
The acquisition adds nine West Texas locations and two in San Antonio to the company’s banking centers. Prior to the acquisition, American Momentum Bank had 20 full-service banking centers in Texas and Florida.
James C. Thomas, chairman and CEO of SSBI, will serve as West Texas CEO of American Momentum Bank. Jarod C. Thomas, president and chief lending officer of Security Bank, will continue with American Momentum Bank as its West Texas president.
