College Station-based developers with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies are preparing to manufacture clinical trial doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidates.
According to a press release issued by Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., the company has partnered with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to manufacture a new variation of TNX-801, Tonix’s vaccination already in development for the diseases horsepox, monkeypox and smallpox. The modification of this vaccine, titled TNX-1800, would express a “spike” protein found in the COVID-19 virus. According to Tonix CEO Dr. Seth Lederman, who spoke with The Eagle on Tuesday, preparations in manufacturing clinical trial materials for TNX-1800 already have begun at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’s College Station facility, and production will kick into high gear come July.
“This is the most important stage,” Lederman said. “And technically, it’s difficult setting up [the manufacturing].”
TNX-1800 is intended to prevent COVID-19 by changing the course of infection in a patient, Lederman said. Ideally, a person vaccinated with TNX-1800 who is exposed to coronavirus would experience only mild symptoms or be asymptomatic. TNX-1800 would have the effect of decreasing virus replication, he explained. Lederman said that a key element in fighting COVID-19 is what is known as T-cell immunity, a process in which virus-infected cells in the body are identified and killed, giving the live virus no space to replicate.
Though Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’s products will be used in clinical trials, those trials will likely not take place in College Station, Lederman said. The vaccine will first need to be tested on animals, likely at a research center in Alabama.
“We are way off [from clinical trials],” he said. “I don’t think we will have those in humans for at least a year.”
Lederman said his company elected to join with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in the development of the vaccine because of the local company’s well qualified and talented people, and its state-of-the-art facility that can support manufacturing on multiple scales.
“We talked about the capability of scaling up, because that is an important consideration in a pandemic,” he said. “If there’s a possibility that hundreds of millions to billions of people might need to be vaccinated, we don’t know if our vaccine will win over the 200 [vaccines] in development [elsewhere], but we have to plan for success. One advantage of our vaccine is that it is effective with a relatively low dose, so it does lend itself to manufacturing for a large group of people.”
One feature of TNX-1800 that Lederman calls an advantage is that it works as a replicating virus. This means the vaccine can be used in small amounts, as it replicates in the arm of whomever receives it.
Lederman noted that it will take time to analyze the results of clinical trials, and he predicted that COVID-19 will continue to spread over time. He said he feels glad knowing multiple companies are working to develop vaccinations, creating a variety of solutions.
“We are going to have a long time to figure out what the right vaccines will be, and who should get them,” he said. “I think there will be more than one vaccine.”
Research on COVID-19 solutions is being performed at other Brazos Valley institutions such as Texas A&M University, where a Health Science Center professor is working with the tuberculosis vaccine bacille Calmette-Guerin [BCG] as a form of immune response booster. Fifty health care workers were recently tested with BCG, as the drug has already been reviewed and approved by the FDA.
Additionally, The Eagle reported in February that Chinese biomedical company iBio is conducting COVID-19 vaccine production work at a Brazos Valley location.
