On Thursday, the College Station City Council officially ordered a runoff election for April 18 between Joe Guerra Jr. and Elizabeth Cunha to fill the Place 4 seat.
At the meeting, the council canvassed votes and approved a second voting location for election day. Now, voters can cast their ballots at College Station City Hall and the College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility at 1603 Graham Road. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 18.
Early voting will still take place April 1-14 at the CSU Meeting and Training Facility. There will not be voting on April 10, Good Friday.
April 1-3 and April 6-9, the polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On April 13 and April 14, residents can vote between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
For more information on the election, visit cstx.gov/elections.
