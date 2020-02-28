College Station residents, staff and elected officials, past and present, celebrated the groundbreaking of a new city hall building on Thursday.
Later Thursday, council members passed a hands-free while driving ordinance during their meeting.
The upcoming three-story, 79,000-square-foot city hall will feature elements meant to be reminiscent of a train station to reflect the city’s history. The building will have staff offices as well as meeting space for the public. The design of a plaza in front of city hall is still in the works, but it will be approximately 1 acre designated for events and public use. The new facility will be behind the existing one on Texas Avenue and should be completed in 2022.
Creating a new city hall building to fit the growing staff’s needs has been a topic of conversation since 1994, according to Assistant City Manager Jeff Kersten, and the beginning stages of work on plans for the upcoming facility began around 2015. Over the years, the current building — which was dedicated in 1969 — has had multiple problems, including a leaking roof.
The current city hall hosts about 120 employees, said City Manager Bryan Woods. The new building will bring together about 200 employees — with the capacity for future growth — who have been spread across three other locations and the existing city hall. Mayor Karl Mooney said having everyone under one roof should eliminate the $100,000 per month the city currently spends on off-site office space.
“A lot of work goes into this,” Mooney said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “It’s an exciting time, but this is just another example of College Station moving forward.”
Mooney said the building is being paid for through certificates of obligation and other resources such as return on investments from enterprise funds. Woods said the project isn’t completely bid yet, but the current estimated total cost is $39.5 million.
“This is hopefully going to be the center for the city of College Station residents, not just where we come to work, but a tremendous amount of space for public interaction,” Woods said.
The new city hall was designed by Kirksey Architecture and is being constructed by CORE Construction.
The council voted unanimously Thursday evening to approve an ordinance that requires hands-free use to talk on wireless communication devices while operating a motor vehicle or bicycle. Enforcement will not begin for a few months because signs informing residents of the change must be put out around the city first.
To meet the state’s regulations, College Station police Assistant Chief Brandy Norris said there needs to be a sign at any point that a state highway, US highway or interstate highway enters the jurisdiction. For College Station, that is a minimum of 28 signs, which would cost about $29,400. However, Norris said there are a total of 79 entrances into the city, and while there may not be a sign at every one of those locations, the city staff may choose to put in more than the minimum 28.
Councilman John Nichols said he is glad the state has a texting ban but also thinks the city’s new ordinance is a “logical move forward.” Councilman Bob Brick expressed similar sentiments, saying he appreciates that “we’re moving back toward some reasonable limitations.”
In August 2016, College Station adopted an ordinance prohibiting the use of wireless communication devices while operating a motor vehicle. It went into effect in November 2016, and full enforcement began in January 2017.
Norris said that there were 156 fewer crashes in the city the first year the ordinance was implemented, and then there were 123 fewer crashes the second year. Last month, Norris told the council that in 2018, there were 543,537 crashes in Texas. Of those, 96,151 — 17.6% — were a result of distracted driving.
At the end of September 2017, the council formally repealed the ordinance because some parts of it conflicted with a statewide texting ban law that went into effect Sept. 1, 2017. The state law currently in effect prohibits the reading, writing or sending of electronic messages unless at a complete stop but allows drivers to use their GPS, text in an emergency or use a device for music. Any ordinance that a Texas city puts in place can not conflict with the state law.
The new College Station ordinance operates similarly to the state texting law. It prohibits holding the phone to talk while still permitting people the same affirmative defenses the state allows for texting, such as emergency calls, GPS use, changing music and using a device while at a complete stop. The city ordinance calls for a fine ranging from $25 to $500 for people who break the rule.
“The point of this is to prevent the activity,” Woods said. “That is truly the goal — to let people know that this is in effect and let this be a deterrent. Our goal is that everybody immediately complies and we have nobody that we’re catching.”
For more information about Thursday’s meeting, including a presentation on the police department’s 2019 annual traffic contact report, visit blog.cstx.gov.
