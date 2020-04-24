Beginning Monday, small business owners can begin applying for a Bridge Loan Program that could provide up to $25,000 to recipients as they wait for more permanent funding from other resources.
College Station City Council members voted Thursday evening to approve a funding agreement with the Brazos Valley Council of Governments to administer the loan. The program was established for businesses struggling due to COVID-19 response efforts.
Economic Development Director Natalie Ruiz said the goal of the program is to provide working capital for small businesses to use on payroll, utilities or other items until they get more permanent funds from sources such as the Small Business Administration disaster loan program.
To make things easier on owners with businesses in both Bryan and College Station, Ruiz said that staff worked with the city of Bryan to make an identical program. They each plan to administer loans through the Council of Governments so owners can go to one place for either city. Bryan’s funding agreement, Ruiz said, will be considered by the Bryan Business Council on Friday.
College Station is adding $250,000 of its economic development funds for the short-term working capital loan program. Any money from College Station’s funds will go to a business within the city.
The Council of Governments is processing the loans free of charge.
The council also approved an ordinance that extends the mayor’s renewal of the city’s COVID-19 declaration of disaster. City Manager Bryan Woods said the motion allows the city to continue to access certain funding for items related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the workshop meeting, Assistant to the City Manager Brian Piscacek presented councilmembers with a proposed short-term rental ordinance. The document outlines specific definitions of a short-term rental, gives guidelines for registration and permitting processes, requires that there be a life safety inspection and requires short-term rental owners to provide educational safety materials to renters. It also states that short-term rental owners must remit hotel occupancy taxes and gave guidelines for what happens if there are violations.
The proposed ordinance does not include provisions relating to owner-occupancy based on a recent decision from the Third Texas Court of Appeals. The opinion, Piscacek said, establishes a precedent related to short term rental regulation concerning owner occupancy and certain conduct and assembly at short-term rental properties.
Council members also approved a guaranteed maximum price of $25.8 million for construction of the new city hall. The agreement with Core Construction covers all necessary work for the building portion of the new city hall. Site improvements for the project will be complete by summer, and the full project is to be finished in 2022. The total construction cost, considering the site improvements and building portions together, is $27,137,731.
The entire project — including construction, architecture and owner costs — is $34 million, which is $5.3 million under budget.
The council also voted to remove parking from both sides of Gilchrist Avenue from Texas Avenue to Foster Avenue for the duration of the city hall construction project.
Council members unanimously approved a $132,552 contract with Aggieland Construction for the demolition of Thomas Park Pool, with the acknowledgement that the city will continue to explore options for future amenities in the park.
The council unanimously agreed to name Deputy City Manager Jeff Capps as interim city manager when City Manager Bryan Woods deploys for military service in about a month.
For more information on Thursday’s meetings, including presentations and a link to the short-term rental ordinance draft, go to blog.cstx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.