College Station city council members approved amendments Thursday night that will allow more than a million dollars in federal funds to be allocated in ways that community members have expressed would best help them throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The approved changes to the city’s 2015-2019 Consolidated Plan and the 2019 Annual Action Plan allow the allocation of the nearly $700,000 the city received under the CARES Act and reprogram how Community Development Block Grant funds and HOME Grant funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development will be spent. The adjustments, Community Services Director Debbie Eller said, will lead to an additional $500,000 for small business grants, will make nearly $500,000 available for public service agencies, and will create a new rent assistance program with $475,000.
The funds allotted for public service agencies likely will go toward rent and utility, food and medical assistance, Eller said. The new rent assistance program is expected to assist 160 households, Eller said.
Eller said efforts are being made to make funds, some of which must be approved by HUD, available to the community later this month.
The council also approved the conversion of about 59 acres of greenway and city-owned property into parkland, expanding Stephen C. Beachy Central Park to about 106 acres.
The conversion makes Central Park the third largest park in the city, behind the 500-plus acre Lick Creek Park and the 150-acre Veterans Park.
There is no specific plan for the area at this time, Director of the College Station Parks and Recreation Department David Schmitz said, but much of it will end up remaining natural and developed only for things such as walking trails or birding and wildlife viewing areas. The designation, Schmitz said, also allows the city to apply for grants for park and trail development of the property.
“I’m excited about this,” Mayor Karl Mooney said. “I think it is a great move. … It is just going to enhance everything that this park is becoming.”
Council members passed a credit policy for system-wide roadway, water and wastewater impact fees. The policy creates standards for determining which projects are eligible to receive credit, standardizes the requirements for obtaining credit and the methods for applying credit to projects.
After much discussion, two other items related to impact fees were struck down by council, one in a 3-3 tie vote and the other in a unanimous decision. The first failed motion would have established a process to adjust impact fee rates, but would not have in itself changed the rate. The second item was a proposal to have a public hearing to discuss adjusting the current collection rate for roadway impact fees.
Most reasons for not moving forward with the items were due to concerns from council members about considering impact fee adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the recently built new police station was completed under the $29.5 million budget, the council approved a change order that decreased the city’s contract with Vaughn Construction LLC by $403,836.
The new 74,641-square-foot College Station police headquarters was supposed to have all employees operating out of the facility by March, but due to COVID-19, police personnel have been moving in this month, according to a recent report in The Eagle.
A $3.8 million contract with Larry Young Paving was also approved, setting the wheels in motion for the second phase of the Royder Road project. During this phase, the road will be widened and realigned from Backwater Drive to Wellborn Road. Drivers will notice a speed limit drop from 60 mph to 50 mph as construction is completed along Wellborn Road.
For more on Thursday’s meeting, including information on the updated Economic Development Master Plan, a thoroughfare plan amendment and more, visit blog.cstx.gov.
