College Station City Council members voted to approve a $4.54 million, five-year residential recycling collection agreement with Brazos Valley Recycling at Thursday night’s meeting.
The agreement is for delivery, storage of inventory, biweekly collections, contamination disposal and maintenance of containers. The single-stream recycling does not require sorting. Accepted materials include aluminum, glass, number one and two plastics and most paper products.
Council members also approved a $155,229 agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for the city’s portion of a project to widen FM 2818 from Wellborn Road to University Drive.
College Station City Manager Bryan Woods gave a presentation to council during the workshop meeting about the changes the city has made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The update included information on what each department is doing such as working remotely, canceling events, analyzing budgetary impacts and more.
For more information, including presentations from the meeting, visit blog.cstx.gov.
