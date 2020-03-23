College Station City Council members unanimously voted Monday to approve an extension of the city's declaration of disaster, which went into effect last Tuesday.
The extension of the disaster ordinance continues the existing state of disaster until the council terminates it.
The initial proclamation that College Station Mayor Karl Mooney made Tuesday was only permitted under state law to be in effect for one week before the City Council made a decision to either extend or terminate it. The state of disaster allows the city to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and seek state and federal assistance.
Mooney amended the proclamation on Wednesday to include orders that limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer and ordered bars and restaurant dining rooms to close, but still permits restaurants to offer take-out, drive-through, or delivery services.
Bryan's City Council will consider extending the city's declaration of disaster at a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
