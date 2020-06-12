College Station is one step closer to passing a short-term rental ordinance.
In a Thursday workshop meeting, city council members came to a consensus on what regulations should be. Assistant to the City Manager Brian Piscacek said a new ordinance that takes Thursday’s discussion into consideration will be presented at the next city council meeting on June 25.
Ordinance drafting began in January following staff research on resident opinions, regulations in other cities and court cases concerning short-term rental rules, according to previous reporting in The Eagle.
A first draft was presented to the council at the end of April, outlining registration guidelines, permitting processes, the necessity of remitting hotel occupancy taxes, life safety inspection requirements, and more. A second, stricter draft was presented in May. One of the most contested differences in the second version was a requirement of owner occupancy for STRs operated within certain zoning districts. In the ordinance, this is outlined through three types of STRs, two of which would require the owner occupancy.
While many council members preferred the second draft when it was presented in May, there were concerns that recent legislation might mean the city could lose if it was sued over the inclusion of an owner-occupancy requirement.
In Thursday’s meeting, council decided they want to see a new version of the second draft, which would have restrictions on non-owner-occupied STRs but allow currently operating STRs to be grandfathered in. The clause is applicable to certain STRs that meet eligibility requirements, such as having operated a unit as an STR for a period of at least one year before the ordinance being implemented.
“We owe it to our neighborhoods,” councilman Dennis Maloney said, “we owe it to the people who are living in these areas and raising their families in these areas, to protect them from a lifestyle they did not buy into before.”
Council members also want the new ordinance to require applicants to prove owner-occupancy with a homestead exemption, but will permit other forms of documentation to be used while someone is obtaining the exemption.
The council also heard a presentation on the fiscal year 2020 year-end estimate and the financial impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on the city’s budget this year.
In an interview before Thursday’s meeting, Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard said one of the main things the city focused on when the pandemic hit was ensuring that the fund balance percentage budgeted in FY20 remained intact. Even in the worst-case scenarios projected, that goal should be achievable, she said.
While sales tax revenue was over what officials anticipated before the pandemic, Leonard said it is now projected that it could be down approximately $3 million to $5 million by the end of the year. But the city implemented mitigation strategies — such as a hiring freeze and departmental expense reductions like canceling travel — which equate to $5.3 million. Leonard said there are $4.2 million worth of additional mitigation strategies the city could implement if needed, but she does not anticipate that they will need to.
Utilities are doing about the same as they were at this time last year, she said in the presentation.
Hotel occupancy tax revenue has received the most major hit, she said, as occupancy has plummeted. She said the city’s revised revenue estimate is currently reflecting a deferral of 80% to 90% of revenue for the remainder of the fiscal year.
Throughout the pandemic, the city has given more than $2.1 million to residents and business owners affected by changing circumstances through things like grant and assistance programs and more, Leonard said.
Council also approved $23.7 million in 2020 certificates of obligation. Leonard said the majority of money will go toward the Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion project, while the rest will be spent on items including water improvement projects and technology requirements.
Prior to COVID-19, the city planned to issue nearly $50 million in bonds, but Leonard said the city was able to utilize some debt that had already been issued to reallocate and continue with some projects. But recent savings on the new city hall building, she said, is one of the main reasons for the lower bond issuance, since debt did not need to be issued for that project.
The city is expected to save more than $2 million, following the council’s approval of the refunding of up to $19.3 million in 2020 general obligation bonds.
In-person meetings are likely to resume June 25 as long as distancing protocols and technology requirements remain in place by then, Jay Socol, director of College Station Office of Public Communications said via email. Otherwise, he said, they will meet in person in July.
There will likely be an augmented setup allowing only council and a few city staff members across the chambers, meaning that public viewing and participation will remain digital. Plans will be adjusted if guidelines change, he said.
A couple of people spoke during hear visitors, pointing out concerns they hold about not being able to easily access the police department’s policy on use of force. They said they have a petition of more than 800 people who share the concern. One speaker mentioned recent events related to police violence such as the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
For more information on Thursday’s meeting, including presentations, visit blog.cstx.gov.
