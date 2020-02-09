College Station council members heard project updates from city staff and brainstormed plans for the future at their recent annual day-long retreat.
After reviewing information concerning fiscal year 2019, attendees at Friday’s meeting looked toward the future in regards to the comprehensive plan, the economic development master plan, the capital improvement plan and more.
In a presentation about the capital improvement plan, Assistant Director of Public Works Emily Fisher discussed recently completed projects and others that are ongoing. The new College Station city hall will have a groundbreaking ceremony at the end of the month, she said, and move-in will begin in the new police station in March. Assistant City Manager Jeff Kersten also gave the council a look at budget-related information as the city nears its five-year update to the CIP.
The council agreed Friday that it is necessary for staff to not only update the CIP, but also to begin looking into a potential bond issuance.
Council members began discussing when a potential bond election could be held but did not solidify a date at Friday’s meeting. Councilman John Nichols said he would like to consider City Manager Bryan Woods’ schedule, since he will be deployed with his unit in the U.S. Navy Reserve in the next few months and will not be back until early next year. Nichols suggested an election wait until next year at the earliest to ensure Woods could weigh in throughout the process upon his return from deployment.
Economic Development Director Natalie Ruiz gave the council a presentation about the city’s economic development master plan. Ruiz said it is important to find underperforming properties where redevelopment could be helpful. She added that there have been some successful efforts she hopes to continue building upon within the Northgate area and along University Drive.
The council also brainstormed ideas, during Ruiz’s presentation, of how to make the most out of existing events and places in the city and potentially bring in more visitors. Ideas included a concert in Wolf Pen Creek and bringing in a guest to speak at the annual local marathon.
“We are trying to take what we have as resources across the community and make them better,” Woods said in an interview.
Council members also heard an update from Director of Planning and Development Services Jennifer Prochazka on The Next 10 process — College Station’s push to identify potential adjustments to the 20-year comprehensive plan that was made in 2009.
The city has gathered stakeholder and resident input and is now in the analysis phase of the process. In the coming months, there will be a workshop to analyze potential growth scenarios. This summer, there will be a 10-Year Evaluation and Appraisal Report that could recommend updates to the comprehensive plan. The planning and zoning commission and city council will weigh in on the report before anything goes into effect.
Data from The Next 10 so far and information on upcoming steps can be accessed at cstx.gov/TheNext10.
Woods said the retreat was a way to make sure the strategic direction of the city as an organization is where the council wants it and to ensure that everything is moving in a direction that the community and council hopes to see.
“This is really important feedback from the council for us,” Woods said. “We’ll set up budgeting and policy recommendations based on all these larger directives.”
