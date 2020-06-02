On Monday, College Station City Council considered calling a runoff election for Aug. 18 to fill the vacant Place 4 seat, but instead instructed city staff to put an item on a future agenda that will call for a Nov. 3 runoff election.
The Place 4 position became available in December when former councilwoman Elianor Vessali resigned so she could campaign for the Republican nomination for U.S. Congressional District 17.
A Jan. 28 special election to fill Place 4 resulted in a runoff election between candidates Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra Jr. It was scheduled to take place April 18 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soon after canceling the April runoff election, Brazos County election officials said they needed permission from the Office of the Governor or a favorable court order to assist with an August election.
City staff did not receive a response from the Office of the Governor until late Monday, which said state officials believed their permission was not required so they did not offer an opinion, said Jay Socol, director of College Station Office of Public Communications, following the meeting.
In the meantime, Socol said the city only would be able to secure a court order to allow an Aug. 18 runoff date with approval from both candidates. During the meeting, Cunha advocated for a later election date so that students could participate. Guerra said in the meeting that he approved of the August date.
The winner of the runoff election will serve for one year before the position is back on the ballot in November 2021 for a full three-year term.
Scheduling the election for November will mean it shares the ballot with places 1, 3 and 5.
