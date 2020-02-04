College Station City Manager Bryan Woods announced Tuesday that he is preparing for his first deployment as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
Woods said he will leave within the next few months and will return early next year. In December, Woods began working with City Council and city staff members to plan for his absence. Woods said he is transitioning his duties to others in the city manager’s office and that he intends for vacant positions, including assistant city manager, police chief and fire chief, to be filled before he leaves.
Woods will recommend Deputy City Manager Jeff Capps to serve as the interim city manager while he is gone, but the City Council will make the final decision.
Woods said he joined the U.S. Navy Reserve about three years ago. As a civil engineering corps officer, Woods’ work is mostly on land and includes construction and engineering projects for the Navy.
While preparing to leave, Woods said he has been reminded of how much support he has from family, coworkers, the council and the community.
“It makes me appreciate even more what everybody does for me to allow me to serve,” Woods said. “And then also, it reminds me how many other people do this all the time.”
Woods said he will stay as connected as he can once he has left for duty, and that his main focus right now is to help “get the organization pointed in the right direction.”
“I’m proud to get to do this and especially proud to be coming from College Station,” Woods said. “My family and I really feel like this is home and that this is just another way that we get to serve a place that we have grown to love. ... I’m looking forward to coming back and seeing all the great things that have happened while I’ve been gone.”
