On Monday, College Station City Council will consider an ordinance to call for an Aug. 18 special runoff election to fill its vacant Place 4 seat.
The position became available in December when former councilwoman Elianor Vessali resigned so she could campaign for the Republican nomination for U.S. Congressional Dist. 17.
A Jan. 28 special election to fill Place 4 resulted in a runoff election between candidates Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra, Jr. It was scheduled to take place April 18, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the spring, council members directed city staff to seek permission from the state of Texas to reschedule the Place 4 runoff election for Aug. 18. That request is still pending, according to a city press release, but Monday’s action would permit the city to seek court approval to proceed with the election.
Cunha, an instructional assistant at A&M Consolidated High School’s Student Success Learning Lab was the top vote-getter in November 2018 for Place 6 but lost a December 2018 runoff election against Councilman Dennis Maloney.
Before the 2018 election, Cunha was on the city’s Parks and Recreation Board and once served as chair. Now, Cunha has acquired experience on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Bio Corridor Board, the Comprehensive Plan Evaluation Committee and the Impact Fee Advisory Committee.
In interviews with The Eagle leading up to the 2020 election, Cunha said her top priorities include delving into the details of the city budget, addressing the “us versus them” divide she said she sees in the city and finding solutions for traffic congestion.
This was Guerra’s third time running for council. In 2016, he ran for Place 4 but lost to former councilman Barry Moore. In 2018, Guerra lost the Place 4 seat again to Vessali. Guerra is a transportation planning project manager at CONSOR Engineers LLC and serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Before the election, Guerra told The Eagle he wants to help develop the city’s comprehensive plan and assist in creating a redevelopment plan for Post Oak Mall.
The 6:30 p.m. Monday special meeting will be held via teleconference. The live audio will be streamed on Suddenlink Channel 19 and at cstx.gov/cstv19 . To join the meeting online, go to Zoom or call 888-475-4499 and enter meeting number 969 6026 4785.
Anyone wishing to address to the council about the agenda item must register with the city secretary before the meeting by calling 979-764-3500 or emailing CSO@cstx.gov before the meeting starts. Written comments submitted to CSO@cstx.gov will be provided to the council members.
To view the full agenda, visit cstx.gov.
