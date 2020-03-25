College Station is adding another lunch location at Lincoln Recreation Center.
The other College Station locations are College Hills Elementary School, River Bend Elementary School, South Knoll Elementary School, Southwood Valley Elementary School and Oakwood Intermediate School.
Harmony Science Academy, which is closed until April 3, is also updating its lunch options, offering grab-and-go meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Families will receive multiple days’ worth of meals.
In Bryan, families can stop by Jones Elementary School, Bryan High School, Long Intermediate School and Kemp-Carver Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for grab-and-go lunch and breakfast. Beginning Monday, families can get meals at Navarro Elementary.
Meal pickup options in all area districts are for students 18 years old and younger, and the student receiving the meal must be in the vehicle.
