A pandemic could not stop the College Station ISD Education Foundation from celebrating the graduating seniors who received a foundation scholarship.
Rather than a large gathering, the students — and their families, in many cases — lined up in cars for the 20th annual scholarship awards Tuesday. One by one, each car pulled up to the presentation area outside the district’s central office, and the senior stepped out to accept a scholarship certificate and personalized yard sign, as well as pose for a photo with the donor or Education Foundation Board President Heather Simmen.
This year, 93 students received a total of $105,000, a new record amount of scholarship money given out by the foundation through endowed and annual scholarships. The scholarships include those for students pursuing a bachelor’s degree and those pursuing vocational training after graduation.
Teresa Benden, executive director of the foundation, said, “I’m just glad that we can do something special for them, because I know they feel like they’ve gotten so many things taken away from them, and I’m really thankful that we’re able to pull this off.”
While the year did not end the way the students expected, A&M Consolidated High School senior Sydney Knoop said, it has been great to see the support the district and larger community has shown the senior class.
“There’s been so many parades like this, and it really made it just everything senior year is supposed to be,” she said.
Simmen said there had been so many virtual events, including the foundation’s annual Hall of Fame event, that they wanted to hold something in person to celebrate the seniors and give them a chance to meet some of the scholarship donors.
College Station Board Vice President Geralyn Nolan commended the foundation on making the event happen.
“They always make sure that every single person feels special,” she said, “and they did not skimp on that with this, either.”
Consol senior Ethan Pham said he appreciated how the campus and district administrators are trying to hold as many events as they can.
His mom, Phyllis, said, “I really think that it’s just a reflection of how organized and how respectful the administration is of just the current conditions going on with this pandemic, and also recognizing how important it is to recognize all these highly accomplished students.”
Superintendent Mike Martindale said anything the district can do to celebrate the seniors is a positive thing, and given the circumstances, being able to hold the event in person makes it even more meaningful.
“Obviously this has been a pretty trying time,” College Station High School senior Kingsley Cashion said, “but they’re still putting in a lot of effort to make this special for us and give us the celebrations that we’ve been wanting. It’s different, but it’s still special.”
