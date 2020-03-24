Campuses in the College Station school district will remain closed through April 10 due to Brazos County's shelter-in-place order, district officials announced Tuesday.
The Bryan school district announced Monday night that its campuses would also remain closed through April 10.
The county's shelter-in-place order is effective Tuesday night through April 7 and requires people stay at home with the exception of some essential needs.
Health officials have confirmed 12 cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County, with one person being treated at a hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.