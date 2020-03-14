The College Station school district joined Bryan and other Brazos Valley public and private schools in closing for at least an additional week due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
“Because of the fluidity of this situation, this was not an easy decision to make, and I know this significantly impacts our families,” College Station Interim Superintendent Mike Martindale said in a press release. “This decision was made so that we can help protect our community at-large, including our staff and students.”
College Station, Bryan, Navasota, Snook, Caldwell, Anderson-Shiro, Hearne, Somerville, Calvert, Iola, Normangee and Richards school districts, along with St. Joseph Catholic School, Brazos Christian School and Allen Academy, will all be closed for the week March 16-20, extending spring break by an additional week.
“Because the safety of our students, staff, and families is a top priority, we have decided to act out of an abundance of caution to protect everyone’s health and wellbeing by postponing the return from spring break by at least one week,” a release from Normangee Superintendent Mark Ruffin stated. “This is a step towards limited exposure to not only COVID-19 but to any other illness such as flu or strep that could add to the strain of our local health care systems.”
Franklin schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday and will monitor the situation.
“FISD will use these days to further disinfect the campuses in preparation to resume school as soon as possible,” a statement posted to the district’s Facebook page Friday afternoon states. “The district will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with [Texas Education Agency] and local and national health organizations.”
The district will meet with health officials Monday and county officials Tuesday to plan “future protocols.” Any decisions to extend the temporary closure will be made and communicated to families on Tuesday, according to the post.
Madisonville and North Zulch schools will be closed March 16-27. Spring break for both districts is March 23-27.
Harmony Science Academy in Bryan, which was on spring break March 9-13, will be closed an additional two weeks, March 16-30. Teachers are expected to return for a work day March 30, with students expected to return March 31.
International Leadership of Texas in College Station will be closed March 16-20 to allow teachers to prepare lessons before online instruction resumes March 23. Paper lessons will be available to students without internet access.
While the districts are closed, all school events are also canceled.
As of Friday evening, there were no cases of coronavirus in the Brazos Valley, with most district notifications stating the closure is a proactive measure.
“We have purchased additional machines and disinfectant to provide the cleanest possible environment for our students and staff,” a release from Anderson-Shiro stated. “We will remind you to practice good hygiene at all times and if you are sick and running fever, please stay home and not infect others. During the meeting [Friday], the health officials highly suggested families DO NOT travel outside your home area during this week out of school.”
Allen Academy will have distance learning beginning March 20 and continuing until March 27. Normal operations are anticipated to resume on March 30.
“I realize that this decision will not meet with everyone’s approval, and I also recognize that it may cause disruptions for many of us,” Allen Academy Head of School Matt Rush said. “Still, I believe it is the right thing to do for our children, for our faculty, and for our community.”
Lunch options
Bryan will have a no-cost “grab and go lunch” available for students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16-20 at Bryan High School, Long Intermediate, Rayburn Intermediate and Kemp-Carver Elementary School. Students can choose to go to any of the available locations.
College Station will have to-go lunches available at no cost for children ages 1-18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16-20. The lunch will be available at South Knoll Elementary, College Hills Elementary, Southwood Valley Elementary, River Bend Elementary and Oakwood Intermediate.
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options will be available for Navasota students at John C. Webb Elementary and High Point Elementary from 10 a.m. to noon March 17-20. Drive-through services will be available at the cafeteria side doors of each school.
Lunches will be available for Snook students at Snook Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16-20.
To-go lunches will be available in Somerville schools at the back of the cafeteria daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parents can pick up the lunches without having to leave their vehicles by driving through the bus loop near the cafeteria.
To-go lunches are expected to be available for Normangee students with a Facebook post on the Normangee Elementary Facebook page noting information will be provided on Monday.
The elementary and intermediate schools in Caldwell will have brown bag lunches available to anyone up to the age of 18 at no charge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16-20. Children must be in the vehicle picking up the lunch, and it is limited to one meal per child per day.
