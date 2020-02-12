A College Station man police say shot a man at a Bryan convenience store in 2017 is now accused of threatening a woman with a handgun.
According to College Station police, officers responded to an apartment complex on Longmire Drive on Monday, where a woman said Lonnie Wayne Moore, 21, whom she knows, had threatened her. The woman said she and Moore had argued, and she left her apartment but later returned and called her father. While she was on the phone, Moore — who was still in the apartment — threatened her with a handgun and said he would have shot her had she not been on the phone, a police report notes. He then left the apartment and the woman followed him outside, where he ran over her foot as he drove away, authorities said.
He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond.
According to a previous story in The Eagle, Moore turned himself into police in May 2017 after he was accused of shooting someone at a Bryan gas station.
