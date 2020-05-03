A College Station man was arrested Friday on accusations he hit two children with a metal pipe.
According to College Station police, officers responded to an apartment complex on Luther Street around 6:15 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls about a disturbance. Police spoke with two children at the complex, ages 10 and 13, who were crying. One child was hyperventilating and the other was limping, authorities said. The two told police they went inside a unit and saw 21-year-old D’Marqus Juan Duffie, fighting with two adults. Duffie was swinging a metal pipe, a report notes.
The 10-year-old child was hit in the foot by Duffie’s metal pipe and the 13-year-old tried to move a nearby toddler and was hit in the ribs, police said. The child’s mother said she would take the child to the hospital.
Duffie told police he had been in the shower while the others were fighting. He is charged with two counts of injury to a child — reckless serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $10,000 bond.
