A College Station man who was arrested last year on aggravated assault charges was arrested again this week, accused of attempting to burglarize and attack the same victim from the prior incident.
According to police reports, on Sept. 7 a College Station Police officer responded to an apartment on Manuel Drive for a reported assault. There, a mother and her adult daughter told police that a family member, Jamal Desmon Williams, then 20, had assaulted the younger woman. Williams was arrested on an aggravated assault-family violence charge. He served a short sentence and was released Jan. 3. The younger woman obtained a temporary protective order against Williams.
Late Monday morning, officers responded to the same apartment, where the younger woman from the earlier incident reportedly was hiding from Williams. She told police that he had stabbed at the apartment windows with a knife, threw a brick at one of the windows and broke a doorknob. Officers did note that pry marks were visible on some of the windows. Police made phone contact with the mother, who was out of town, and she told police that Williams was not allowed at the residence without her presence.
On their arrival, police located Williams outside the apartment. He was taken into custody, but police said he struggled with the officers, kicking a patrol car door and slamming his head into the car’s metal partition.
Police noted in their reports that the daughter’s protective order against Williams had expired.
Williams was charged with attempting to commit a burglary of a habitation, a third degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; as well as resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail. Bond is set for him at $14,000.
