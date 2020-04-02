A College Station man was arrested early Wednesday on charges he burglarized two Bryan homes.
According to Bryan police, around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home on Wedgewood Circle. Two women said someone had broken into the house and various items were missing, including purses, credit cards and electronics.
Shortly after 1 a.m., the women tracked one of the cellphones and found it was on Crestwood Drive, which is one block away. At 2:45 a.m., authorities were called to a burglary on Crestwood Drive. There, homeowners pointed police to the intruder, who was lying on the kitchen floor holding a bag of their items mixed with the women’s missing items. Michael Grimaldo Jr., 23, was taken into custody.
Police said Grimaldo had consumed eight Xanax pills and was briefly hospitalized before he was booked into the Brazos County Jail. He is charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation, each charge a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He remains in the jail on $20,000 bond.
