A College Station man wanted on a Washington County warrant was arrested Wednesday on felony drug charges, police said.
According to College Station police, authorities were patrolling at an apartment complex on Luther Street when they spotted a group of men. One officer recognized 30-year-old Monterace Deleon Pier and asked dispatchers to check for warrants. Police found Pier had a warrant out of Washington County on a felony charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Police arrested Pier and during a search found a plastic bag containing 26 doses of Ecstasy, a report notes.
In addition to his warrant, he is charged with manufacture or delivery of more than four grams of Ecstasy, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $22,000 bond.
