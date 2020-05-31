An age- and race-diverse gathering held signs, raised fists and chanted the names of George Floyd and Sandra Bland on Saturday afternoon at the southwest corner of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive.
The gathering, which at one point drew about 250 people, was to honor Floyd’s life and the lives of other black victims of racism and violence, attendees and organizers said.
Signs at the event, formally titled “Justice For Them All: March for Black Lives & Freedom,” read “neutrality is not an option,” “R.I.P. Ahmaud Arbery” and “Black Lives Matter,” among other statements. Most people driving by honked their support, often slowing down to wave at the crowd, though a relative handful of passers-by shouted their disapproval of the gathering. Many attendees wore protective face masks as a COVID-19-related safety measure.
The peaceful, hours-long protest occurred in the midst of widespread nationwide grief and outrage following Monday’s killing of Floyd, which occurred after a police officer pressed down on his neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd pled for breath, his mother and his life. Floyd grew up in Houston.
Organizers Robin Ealy and Sarah Araujo Anderson, who are 21 and 22, respectively, said Saturday’s sign-holding gathering emerged from a series of text messages during the day Friday. Ealy and Anderson and a couple dozen people stood at the same intersection Friday evening, and then word of Saturday’s protest spread online and through traditional media outlets.
Araujo Anderson just graduated from Texas A&M, and Ealy is a current student. The two women said it filled them with hope to see the large, multiracial and peaceful gathering and to hear the honks of support from passers-by.
“We want to say that we see you, we hear you, we mourn with you, and we will fight for you,” Araujo Anderson said.
“To fellow white people like me, I would say to go out and use your white privilege for something good. Stand up for the people who are being killed in the streets right now, and for the people who need our help,” Ealy said. “Being silent is betrayal.”
One of the people leading chants such as “Unity!” “Black lives matter!” and “Say his name — George Floyd!” on Saturday was India Davis, 18, of Bryan. Davis said she was one of the first people to join Araujo Anderson and Ealy at the intersection on Friday evening, and she returned Saturday because, in her words, “change needs to be made.”
“If the government doesn’t want to change, if the police system doesn’t want to change, then we’re going to change. The community will change,” Davis said, as a chant of “I can’t breathe” emerged to her left. “All these people are here not for show, but for love and for unity.”
The event began at noon Saturday with a few dozen people and swelled to over 200, with people coming and going. At just after 12:30 p.m., four members of the local New Black Panther Nation, led by a man who identified himself as Minister Frank, walked north up the Texas Avenue sidewalk, fists raised, and began chants of “Say his name,” “Peace,” “No violence” and “Black power” that many attendees joined.
Asked what he would say to those attending a protest for the first time on Saturday, he replied, “Keep doing it. Keep marching. What you’re doing right now is the reflection of the same thing that Jesus Christ did — standing up to evil and standing up for what is right.”
Celina Vasquez, Brazos County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace, attended the rally with her son, Diego. Two candidates for office — Janet Dudding, the Democratic candidate for the Texas House District 14 seat, and Democratic Brazos County Attorney candidate Freddie Medina — also attended.
The Rev. Nandra Perry, pastor at St. Philip’s Episcopal in Hearne, said she attended as an act of mourning.
“I think we all know that this was wrong, and it felt important to me to honor the passing of George Floyd by speaking for the value of life, and for the lives that are lost senselessly due to racism,” Perry said. “I’m hopeful that when I see children of all colors here — I hope that they remember this day and grow up in a world that is a different place because of what they saw when they were children.”
Local photographer Ryan Price attended the protest with his son Josh. Price is white and Josh is black; Price said he thought it was important for him and his son to physically show up and express their values in public space.
“It’s important for him to see powerful black voices saying important things,” Price said, gesturing toward Josh. “I think we are living through a time in history that I want to make sure he can say he was part of — and that I was part of.”
“It feels good and kind of hopeful,” Josh said of how it felt to attend the protest.
Local residents Erin Ross and Deion Johnson, both 18, said the video of Floyd’s death moved them to join in Saturday’s demonstration. Johnson shared the reflection that “people aren’t born racist” and said he was encouraged by the multiracial nature of the protest. Ross said this week’s events have reminded her of those who can remember life before the civil rights movement.
“It made us realize that racism really hasn’t gotten any worse — it’s just starting to be videoed and exposed,” Ross said. “We’d like to shed light on that, and we feel like it is our job to be that echo of our ancestors and finish off and carry on what they started. I think that the Black Lives Matter movement is amazing, because it shows how resilient our people are.”
A demonstration and prayer event hosted by the local Black Lives Matter chapter will be held today from 5 to 8 p.m. at the corner of Texas Avenue and 29th Street in Bryan.
