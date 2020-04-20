The city of College Station has named a 31-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department as its new fire chief.

Richard Mann, the executive assistant fire chief for the Houston Fire Department, will begin his new role in College Station on May 11.

College Station City Manager Bryan Woods announced the selection Monday morning.

"Chief Mann brings the right combination of experience, leadership, priorities and perspective to College Station," Woods said in a news release announcing the decision. "He's inheriting a stellar department that will benefit from his vision. We're eager for him to get started."

Mann began his career with the Houston Fire Department in 1989 as a firefighter/paramedic and was named executive assistant chief in 2012.

He replaces Jonathan McMahan, who resigned as fire chief in November.

