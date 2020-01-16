Pier 1 in College Station is closing for business and is holding a sale to clear inventory.
On Jan. 6, the home decor company said that it was closing up to 450 stores as well as distribution centers.
Business Insider shared Wednesday a list of more than 250 locations that were removed from the Pier 1 website, and the College Station location was included on the list.
A store employee confirmed Thursday that the location at the intersection of George Bush Drive and Texas Avenue is closing and that prices on all inventory have been reduced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.