Pier 1 Imports closing nearly half of stores as sales falter

FILE - This June 15, 2005, file photo shows a Pier 1 Imports store in Dallas. Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores as it struggles to draw consumers and compete online. The home decor company said Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers. It didn't say where the store closures would occur, but it operates stores in the U.S. and Canada. Pier 1 also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Donna Mcwilliam

Pier 1 in College Station is closing for business and is holding a sale to clear inventory. 

On Jan. 6, the home decor company said that it was closing up to 450 stores as well as distribution centers. 

Business Insider shared Wednesday a list of more than 250 locations that were removed from the Pier 1 website, and the College Station location was included on the list. 

A store employee confirmed Thursday that the location at the intersection of George Bush Drive and Texas Avenue  is closing and that prices on all inventory have been reduced. 

